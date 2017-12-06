Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa Announce New Album, 'Black Coffee'

Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa have announced a new studio album, Black Coffee.
The new album—which was produced by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Black Crowes, Aerosmith, Rush) and is set for a January 26 release via the Mascot Label Group—is filled with the duo's takes on a number of blues and soul classics.
The album pays tribute to, among others, Lucinda Williams, Edgar Winter, Etta James, Ike & Tina Turner, Ella Fitzgerald and Howlin' Wolf.
You can preorder Black Coffee here and check out the album's title track (and tracklist) below.
Black Coffee Tracklisting:
- 1. Give It Everything You Got
- 2. Damn Your Eyes
- 3. Black Coffee
- 4. Lullaby Of The Leaves
- 5. Why Don't You Do Right
- 6. Saved
- 7. Sitting On Top Of The World
- 8. Joy
- 9. Soul On Fire
- 10. Addicted