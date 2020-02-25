The Blues Podcast launches with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Kris Barras and more

A new interview series, the Blues Podcast, launches today, February 25, with three separate episodes featuring electric guitar players Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Kris Barras, and Beth Hart.



The series is presented by Big Boy Bloater, the current drive time presenter for Feedback Radio and former host of the popular Blues Magazine Show for Team Rock Radio. Bloater is also a musician who has played with Carl Perkins, Wanda Jackson and Paloma Faith, among others.



The Blues Podcast is designed as a “chat amongst friends, where they sit down and chew the fat of life and what has shaped them into who they are.”

Said Bloater, “I’m excited to present the brand new Blues Podcast, where I get the chance to chat to and delve into the lives of some of the greatest contemporary and up and coming blues musicians as well as the leading industry figures in the genre.

“We’ll be getting to know the person behind the music by finding out what makes them tick and where their roots lay. So, sit back, put your feet up, and grab a tipple of your choice as we massage your ears with tall tales from the blues trail.”

The Blues Podcast is available on various platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcast/iTunes, Google Podcast, YouTube and PodBean.

For more information, head to The Blues Podcast.