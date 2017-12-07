Hear "Aye, Aye, Aye," Joe Perry's New Single with Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

Joe Perry has premiered "Aye, Aye, Aye," the first single off of his upcoming solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto.

The track features Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, one of his three appearances on Sweetzerland Manifesto. You can listen to it below.

"Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years, Robin and I had always talked about writing together," Perry told Rolling Stone about the song. "I was in L.A. working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time. I dug it and said, 'Hell yeah, come on up.'"

"This song turned out to be one of two tracks on the album I hadn't written the music for before. Robin came up to Sweetzerland and six hours later 'Aye, Aye, Aye' was born. The song moved along as fast as a ride on a Japanese bullet train. In fact, we were able to track it live that night."