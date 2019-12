We love when guitar greats get together to play songs with the word "Boogie" in the title.

Like the time Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jeff Beck met up in Hawaii to perform "Jeff's Boogie" in 1984.

And then there's the time Steve Vai and Joe Satriani, Vai's former guitar instructor, shared a stage in 1988 to perform "Satch Boogie." You can check out this full live performance of Satriani's 1987 signature tune in the video above.