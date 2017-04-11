John Oates Live Interview Event Coming to NYC

Live-streaming producers BackStory Events has teamed with Parade magazine and Parade.com for a unique event with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Oates.

Hosted in New York at the legendary Cutting Room, the BackStory team will present a live interview, acoustic performance and meet-and-greet with Oates as he discusses his new memoir, Change of Seasons. The event takes place 6 p.m. EST April 19.

The event will be live-streamed on Parade magazine’s website at Parade.com/oates, on its YouTube channel and its Facebook page.

Tickets are available for the studio audience at The Cutting Room and can be purchased at http://tickets.thecuttingroomnyc.com/event/1459594.The intimate, in-person event also will give attendees the opportunity to purchase Oates’ new book at a special event price and have it signed by him at a meet-and-greet event immediately following. Oates will be interviewed by journalist Brad Tolinski, author of Play It Loud and Light and Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page. The event is part of the new BackStory Events: Guitar Masters series.

Go to backstoryevents.com to find out more.