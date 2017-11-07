Metallica to Live Stream 'Band Together Bay Area' Performance

Metallica have announced that they will live stream their performance at this Thursday's Band Together Bay Area concert at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The concert—which was put together to benefit the victims of the recent wildfires in Northern California—will also feature performances from Dead & Company, Rancid, G-Eazy, Dave Matthews and Raphael Saadig.

"We’re extremely saddened by the suffering that so many are feeling in the Bay Area, but are also inspired by the enormous outpouring of love and support from all around the country and want to jump in and help in the way we know how to—through music,!" the band said in a statement on their website.

The stream will be available on the band's YouTube channel and Facebook page beginning at 5:45 p.m. PT Thursday. Fans can also stream the concert on the Tipping Point and Band Together Bay Area Twitter pages.

All funds from the ticket sales will benefit the Tipping Point Community, who set up an Emergency Relief Fund for low-income communities impacted by the crisis.