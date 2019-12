It's sad but true: Metallica's week-long residency on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson has come to a close.

However, Friday night, they finished off their week with a bang, performing "Sad But True."

You can check out a video of their performance below. As always, tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook.

In other news, Metallica have posted a three-minute preview video for Metallica: This Monster Lives. To find out what we're talking about, head here.