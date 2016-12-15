Metallica Play Trivia and Perform “Atlas, Rise!” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Metallica appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night in support of their new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

The band performed the album track “Atlas, Rise!” and their classic “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” both shown below.

They also played a trivia game, “Who Knows Metallica?” going up against Metallica superfan Dave to see who knows more about the band. The stakes were high: If Dave won he would receive an ESP guitar signed by the band. If Metallica won, they’d take home Dave’s wallet.

As Kimmel explains, no celebrity has ever won the game. “Katy Perry was defeated in this game. Ozzy Osbourne was crushed in this game…” No surprise there.

See the action below.