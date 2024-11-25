No budget for Black Friday shopping? Get three free months of Amazon Music Unlimited streaming instead

Amazon has dropped a huge streaming freebie for Black Friday, saving you up to $33 on three months of unlimited music listening

Streaming services are practically part of the furniture now. They’re the epitome of aural-media convenience, serving us access to an unfathomable volume of ‘stuff’ – from music to podcasts to whale noises if that happens to be your thing. Amazon Music is one of the top-dog platforms for such convenience and, as part of the huge Amazon Black Friday deals blowout they’re dropping the barrier to entry for new subscribers with a three months’ free subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.

As a guitarist making music in the most physical of ways, it’s impossible to deny the merits of physical media – but, beautiful as it is to sit down and listen to a vinyl record, it’s hard to imagine life without the incredible convenience of the streaming subscription. There are a handful of services that have come to define the streaming era, Spotify chief amongst them, but Amazon’s own answer to streaming has some HD tricks up its sleeve.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months free
Amazon Music Unlimited is the most full-featured of Amazon’s streaming tiers – offering ad-free access to podcasts and songs numbering in the hundreds of millions, and in glorious lossless fidelity. For non-Prime users, Amazon Music Unlimited is usually $10.99 a month; for Black Friday, you can have it for three months completely free of charge.

James Grimshaw
James Grimshaw
James Grimshaw is a freelance writer and music obsessive with over a decade of experience in music and audio writing.