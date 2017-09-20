Nancy Wilson and Liv Warfield’s Roadcase Royale Prep Debut Album, ‘First Things First’

Nancy Wilson, one of the founding members of the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Heart, has teamed up with former Prince’s New Power Generation band member and R&B singer Liv Warfield to form the soulful, rock super group, Roadcase Royale.

The band will release their debut album, First Things First, this Friday, September 22, 2017.

The album was produced by fellow Roadcase Royale band member Dan Rothchild (Heart), along with the band.

Roadcase Royale has been busy doing press interviews and radio visits including NPR Weekend Edition and Billboard—who premiered “The Dragon,” a song written for the late Alice In Chains frontman Layne Staley before his death. Other press includes Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Sirius XM, and Associated Press.

BackStory Events recently live streamed a Q&A with Wilson & Warfield via Guitar World—watch it below.

Earlier this year, Rolling Stone premiered the live performance video of their debut single “Get Loud” saying, “…the band builds a funky, nimble groove, led by Warfield's soulful belting and the acoustic/electric guitar attack of Wilson and Prince protégé Ryan Waters.” The video was shot by celebrated photographer, Neal Preston.

“Get Loud,” with its laid-back groove, provides a solid acoustic and electric foundation for Warfield’s vocals—all about getting loud and standing up for women’s equality. “Get Loud” blends this important message with the group’s R&B and rock influences, resulting in a uniquely powerful track.

Roadcase Royale’s version of the Heart song “These Dreams” is featured in the new Aaron Sorkin film, Molly’s Game, starring Idris Elba, Jessica Chastain, and Kevin Costner. The film will make its official U.S. release nationwide on November 22, 2017.

“Roadcase Royale is a band I've always wanted to be in,” says Nancy Wilson. “We all write and create songs as a unit. It's an inspired democracy. Liv and Ryan both bring a whole new level of magic to our new sound. I'm amazed after devoting my life to rock music how it now feels so brand new. That's why our first album is called First Things First.”

The name of the band, Roadcase Royale, came to the group during a backstage meeting they had last year. Wilson said, “When I came up with the name Roadcase Royale it was an interesting symbol to me since the big heavy-duty road cases that our amps drums and guitars travel in are much like the musicians they accompany on the road. Strong and regal looking yet all scuffed up and dented, covered in funny stickers that tell the story of a crazy traveling circus.”

In addition to Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals), Roadcase Royale features Ryan Waters (lead guitarist) along with Heart members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass), and Ben Smith (drums).

The band will play several headline dates, and Nancy is also the special guest on the Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Silver Bullet Tour. She’ll be playing with Roadcase Royale and performing songs off the new album as well as classic Heart favorites (see dates below).

To find out more, visit roadcaseroyale.com.

Roadcase Royale Headline Tour Dates:

Sept 24 @ The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

Sept 26 @ The State Theatre – State College, PA

Oct 1 @ Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

Oct 4 @ Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

Oct 8 @ City Winery – Nashville, TN

Oct 15 @ Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

Oct 17 @ Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA

Bob Seger Dates:

Thu 9/21/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

Sat 9/23/17 - Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

Thu 9/28/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Sat 9/30/17 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Thu 10/5/17 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sat 10/7/17 - Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Tue 10/10/17 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Thu 10/12/17 - Saint Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

Sat 10/14/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Thu 10/19/17 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat 10/21/17 - Frisco, TX @ The Star

Tue 10/24/17 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Thu 10/26/17 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Sat 10/28/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thu 11/2/17 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Sat 11/4/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Tue 11/7/17 — Boise, ID @ Ford Center

Thu 11/9/17 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sat 11/11/17 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena