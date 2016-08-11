Pickathon 2016 Day 2: Thee Oh Sees, Alvvays, C.W. Stoneking and More

(Image credit: Robert Delahanty)

The 2016 Pickathon festival took place this past weekend in Happy Valley, Oregon, and featured an array of six-string rockers including Jeff Tweedy, Wolf Parade, Mac Demarco, Yo La Tengo, Ty Segall & the Muggers and many more.

Photographer Robert Delahanty was on hand to capture all the action. Below is the second batch of his photos, which include Thee Oh Sees, Alvvays, C.W. Stoneking, Cass McCombs, Vohl and Yo La Tengo.