Polish City Names Traffic Circle After Deceased Slayer Guitarist Jeff Hanneman

A traffic circle in Jaworzno, Poland, has been renamed after Jeff Hanneman, the co-founding Slayer guitarist who died May 2, 2013, at age 49.

The official sign unveiling took place Thursday, Febraury 6, courtesy of a Polish company called Art-Com Sp. z o.o. (Art-Com Ltd.). For one year, reports CentrumDruku3D, the traffic circle in Jaworzno will be called Jeff Hanneman's Circle Pit.

A message on the sign at the traffic circle reads:

"Jeff Hanneman's Circle Pit — unforgettable Slayer guitarist.

"During the XXII Final of The Great Orchestra Of Christmas charity, the president of Jaworzno put up for auction the traffic circle in the city centre, which was later auctioned by Art-Com Ltd. The company could give the name to the traffic circle and became its 'symbolic' owner for the period of one year. The money gathered during the XXII Final of The Great Orchestra Of Christmas charity was allocated for the purchase of specialized equipment for children's emergency medicine and deserving health care of seniors."

Below, you can check out a video report on the official unveiling. NOTE: The video will be more enjoyable if you speak Polish.