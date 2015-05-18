Pre-Teen Rockers Under The Radar Cover Rush and Black Sabbath — Video

Sure, in 2015—and on GuitarWorld.com—we've gotten used to videos of 8-year-olds shredding Racer X tunes and 14-year-olds who effortlessly knock out Yngwie solos.

But there's still something fascinating about watching a band of pre-teens tackle—and conquer—a prog-rock masterpiece like Rush's "YYZ."

Below, watch Under the Radar, a Memphis trio featuring bass player Matt Ireland (11), guitarist Zeke Yarbro (11) and drummer Ryan Halcomb (12), perform Rush's instrumental classic (top video) and Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" (bottom video) during a supporting show in Southaven, Mississippi. They were opening for Kansas that night. Not bad!

Under the Radar have developed a repertoire of classic rock faves including Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall" and Mountain's "Mississippi Queen." Enjoy!