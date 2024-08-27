“One of the most unique wah pedals ever designed”: Alex Lifeson’s Lerxst partners with Morley for the Blah Blah – a wah pedal that ushers in “a bold new world of classic and avante-garde sounds”

By
published

The Rush guitarist has joined forces with the esteemed wah maker for his latest pedal, which is filled with features for modern- and vintage-minded uses alike

Alex Lifeson's Lerxst Blah Blah Wah | Tone Report Demo - YouTube Alex Lifeson's Lerxst Blah Blah Wah | Tone Report Demo - YouTube
Watch On

It's been nearly 10 years since the last Rush gig, but Alex Lifeson refuses to hang up his creative boots, with his Lerxst gear band continuing to evolve.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.