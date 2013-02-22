Press Conference from Hell: 2013 Golden Gods Awards Commercial

If only every press conference could be like this! Check out the new commercial for the 2013 Golden Gods Awards, featuring Chris Jericho, Scott Ian, Zakk Wylde, Lzzy Hale, John 5 and — well, you'll just have to watch the video to spot the other metal and hard-rock luminaries.

The Fifth Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards show, presented by Epiphone, is set for Thursday, May 2, at Club Nokia in Los Angeles. Metallica will perform live and receive the “Ronnie James Dio Lifetime Achievement” Award, Rob Zombie will receive the “Golden God Award," and Tony Iommi will be honored with the prestigious “Riff Lord” Award.

The show will feature live performances by Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Anthrax, Stone Sour, Dillinger Escape Plan, Halestorm and more!

Sebastian Bach and Dee Snider will host the “Black Carpet” pre-show. For the first time ever, the show will air on an exclusive national TV broadcast through AXS TV, and global broadcast on XBOX Live and Facebook.

To watch the show live on AXS TV, click here and check your local listings. Or, to watch on the Golden Gods Facebook page, click here.

Tickets went on sale February 4 via AXS.com.

Click here for more info about the 2013 Golden Gods Awards!