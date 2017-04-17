Ritchie Blackmore Shreds “Difficult to Cure” Live in 1985

Deep Purple’s official YouTube channel has just uploaded classic footage of the group performing “Difficult to Cure,” the title track from their 1981 album. The instrumental is a rock guitar interpretation of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

The clip shows the song performed by Deep Purple’s Mark II lineup, featuring guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, singer Ian Gillan, keyboardist Jon Lord, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice.

The clip was recorded at the Alpine Valley Stadium in 1985 while Deep Purple were on tour in support of their 1984 album, Perfect Strangers. That album was Deep Purple’s 11th studio album, and it’s the most successful album recorded by the group.

The latest incarnation of the classic rock act released its new album, Infinite, on April 7, featuring the song “All I Got Is You.”