See Premieres a New Acoustic Track, "Another Pill to Take"

Today, GuitarWorld.com and AcousticNation.com present the exclusive premiere of "Another Pill to Take," a new live acoustic track by See, a 23-year-old singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Long Island, New York.

See (also known as Carley Ridini) kicked off her music career—completely sidestepping college—when she was 18. Just a year later, she signed with Blue Élan Records.

During the fall of 2015, See worked with producers Brad Wood (Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair) and Walter Dicristina to create her debut EP, Ties, which was released last June.

The music video for her single "Potions" has earned more than three million plays since its release, and she's been featured by Newsday, Paste Magazine, BUST Magazine and After Ellen.

Be sure to check out "Another Pill to Take" below.

For more about See, follow her on Facebook,Twitter and YouTube—and check out her upcoming live dates here.