Self-Tuning Guitars: Epiphone Introduces Min-ETune-Equipped Models —Les Paul Classic-T and FT-350SCE — Video

Epiphone has introduced two new guitars, the Les Paul Classic-T and the FT-350SCE Acoustic/Electric, both of which come with the company's Min-ETune system. The company refers to the models as the world's first affordable self-tuning guitars.

From Epiphone:

The Min-ETune system is the proven system to keep your guitar tuned to standard pitch as well as alternate tunings quickly and accurately. A guitar with Min-ETune feels the same, looks the same (the unit mounts onto the back of your guitar’s headstock) and plays the same.

Most importantly, it sounds the same since Min-ETune works by tuning the actual strings, not by digital trickery that degrades your tone. Save time and money in the studio, keep the flow going on-stage, enhance your creativity with new tunings, and more. You take care of the playing—we’ll handle the tuning.

You take care of the playing—we'll handle the tuning.