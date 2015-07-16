September 2015 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the September 2015 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features and more, pick up the issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Holcomb-Mania with Mark Holcomb: Using Dissonant, Close Intervals to Create Jarring Chords — Video

• String Theory with Jimmy Brown: How to Play Frédéric Chopin's "Prelude in E Minor" — Video

• Time to Burn with Michael Angelo Batio: Applying Sweep Picking to Chord Progressions, Part 2 — Video

• Metal for Life with Metal Mike: Infusing Dark Heavy Metal Riffs with a Touch of Blues — Video

• In Deep with Andy Aledort: How to Create Sweet-Sounding Twin Leads with the Major Hexatonic Scale — Video

Audio Lesson Files

• Acoustic Nation with Dale Turner: The Surreal Soundscapes of Singer-Songwriter and Visual Artist Joseph Arthur

Gear Review Videos

• Review: ESP LTD V-407B Baritone Seven-String Guitar — Video

• Review: EVH 5150III 1X12 50-Watt Combo Amp — Video

• Review: Strandberg Boden OS 7 Seven-String Guitar — Video

• Review: JHS Pedals Twin Twelve Channel Drive Pedal — Video

• Review: Yamaha AC6R Acoustic-Electric Guitar — Video

Reviews Without Videos

• Review: Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro Guitar

• Review: TC Electronic PolyTune Clip Guitar Tuner

• Review: Bose F1 Model 812 Flexible Array Loudspeaker and F1 Subwoofer

• Review: Pettyjohn Electronics Pettydrive