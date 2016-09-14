Slayer and Anthrax Members Cover Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69”

Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna joined Slayer’s Tom Araya, Gary Holt and Paul Bostaph for a run-through of Bryan Adams’ 1984 hit, “Summer of ’69” during a soundcheck on September 13.

The two groups were performing at Métropolis in Montreal, Quebec, which undoubtedly inspired them to pay tribute to Canadian native Adams. The footage was shared on Instagram by Anthrax guitarist Jonathan Donais.

Slayer fans may recall that the group covered Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic “Free Bird” on March 26 of this year during their soundcheck at the Joint at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas. Apparently these dedicated metalheads have a soft spot in their hearts for classic rock and roll.

Slayer + Anthrax = Bryan Adams. When in Canada.....

A video posted by Jonathan M Donais (@jonathanmdonais) on Sep 13, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT