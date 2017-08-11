Sons of Apollo Premiere First Single, "Signs of the Time"

(Image credit: William Hames)

Last week, we told you about Sons of Apollo, a new supergroup featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force). Now this formidable group has premiered their first single, "Signs of the Time."

The song is the first full taste we've gotten of the band's upcoming debut album, Psychotic Symphony, which is set for an October 20 release via InsideOut Music. The album was produced by Portnoy and Sherinian.

"'Signs of the Time' was the very first thing myself, Derek and Bumblefoot wrote when we got together to begin writing for Sons of Apollo in March of this year," Portnoy said of the song.

"All in all, this song has a little bit of everything that makes Sons of Apollo so special...great heavy riffs, amazing solos with individual instrumental virtuosity and a big, catchy chorus with more hooks than a tackle box!!"

You can check out "Signs of the Time" for yourself below.

For more on Sons of Apollo, follow along on Facebook.