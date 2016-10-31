Steven Adler Filmed Playing Guns N’ Roses’ “You Could Be Mine” for First Time

A new video of Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler playing “You Could Be Mine” was posted to Instagram recently.

The clip was shot by Sumerian Records founder Ash Avildsen, a friend of Adler’s, who was visiting the drummer and filmed him playing along with the Guns N’ Roses track at home. The original recording of the song appeared on 1991’s Use Your Illusion II album and features Matt Sorum on drums.

This would be the first time Adler has ever played the song—on a publicly released video, at least.

“Here’s something the world has never seen before,” Avildsen writes on his Instagram. “ADLER PLAYING YCBM!!

“I went to my friend Steven Adler’s house and asked him to play one of my all time favorite GNR songs.. Just so damn good. He still has it after all the insanity he put himself through. It’s nothing short of a miracle he can still play with his signature feel and swing. His return to stage at Dodger Stadium (and Cinci/Nashville) is one of the greatest underdog comeback stories in all of rock music.

“Once a star, always a threat. #GunsNRoses #YouCouldBeMine #StevenAdler we're making movies over here!!”

Back in June, Adler released a video of himself drumming along with Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City.” At the time it wasn’t known if he would be joining the band on its summer tour. You can check out the new clip below.

