Steven Adler Performs with Guns N’ Roses for First Time Since 1990

Guns N’ Roses founding drummer Steven Adler returned to the drum throne at the group’s concert in Cincinnati on July 6, joining his band mates from the group’s classic era for two songs.

It was the first time since 1990 that Adler performed with group founders Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. He had previously performed with the band, but without Rose, at Guns N’ Roses’ 2012 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Fans had speculated about Adler’s involvement in the group’s reunion since the Not in This Lifetime tour was announced earlier this year. TV host and journalist Eddie Trunk reported last January that Adler was in negotiations to join the lineup for its April show at Coachella. It was later revealed that Adler was unable to perform due to back surgery. In late June, Adler released a video of himself drumming along with the band’s hit “Paradise City,” raising new speculation that he would be joining them on their current tour.

At the Cincinnati show, Adler performed on “Out Ta Get Me” and “My Michelle,” joining Rose, Slash, McKagan, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardist Melissa Reeves and drummer Frank Ferrer.

Adler has not been announced as a returning member at this time. One of Guns N’ Roses’ founders, he was fired from the group in 1990 due to his drug use. Over the following years, he was followed by Izzy Stradlin, Slash and McKagan, leaving Rose the only original member of the group.

Slash last week said the tour has been going well and that everyone has been getting along. “We all were pretty positive that that would never happen, so it’s still sort of blowing our minds,” he said. “It seems so surreal to me, you know. But everybody’s really getting along great and I think everybody’s come a long way, and it’s all cool.”