Adler to Release Debut Single, "The One That You Hated," in April

Steven Adler's latest project, simply titled Adler, has announced an April 10 release date for their debut single, "The One That You Hated." The track will be available exclusively via iTunes.

"I love the music that we're creating!" Adler said of his new band. "I haven't been this excited about my band since the GN'R days. Jacob is exactly the singer I have been searching for. He has an amazing range and is a great writer and frontman. Lonny is an amazing guitarist and songwriter and the vibe is amazing!" He added, "I'm so excited for everyone to hear this record!"

Confirmed to appear on the album so far are Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 and Steven's former Guns N' Roses bandmate Slash. Adler appeared on Slash's 2010 solo debut.