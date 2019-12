Rufus Stone Limited Editions has unveiled a teaser video for its new book, Five Glorious Nights: Led Zeppelin at Earl's Court May 1975.

The book, which combines pics from a who's who of mid-Seventies rock photographers, is a high-end visual document of the band's five-night stand at London's Earl's Court in May 1975.

Check out a computer-generated teaser below and visit rufuspublications.com for more information.