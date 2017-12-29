These Are 10 of the World’s Wealthiest Guitarists

David Gilmour performs with his frequent companion—a black Fender Stratocaster. (Image credit: Roberto Panucci/Getty Images)

In a recent-ish article, Total Guitar counted down the 10 wealthiest guitar players in the magazine’s home country, the U.K. We should note that £500 million shown for the Edge is actually the total worth for U2. If that were to be split equally, the Edge would be worth £125 million, or roughly $153 million, placing him at number 4 on the list.

10. Ronnie Wood—£55 Million ($67.5 Million)

9. Pete Townshend—£75 Million ($92 Million)

8. Mark Knopfler—£75 Million ($92 Million)

7. David Gilmour—£100 Million ($123 Million)

6. Jimmy Page—£105 Million ($129 Million)

5. Brian May—£120 Million ($147 Million)

4. Eric Clapton—£160 Million ($196 Million)

3. Keith Richards—£220 Million ($270 Million)

2. The Edge—£500 Million ($613 Million)

1. Paul McCartney—£760 Million ($932 Million)