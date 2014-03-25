Video: 8-Year-Old Girl Covers Paul Gilbert/Racer X with "Scarified"

We thought we'd share this late-2013 video of an 8-year-old girl named Li-Sa-X covering none other than Paul Gilbert.

Below, watch her perform an instrumental Racer X tune called "Scarified." The track originally appeared on Racer X's 1987 album, Second Heat, and was written by Gilbert and Scott Travis.

No, it's not perfect, but it's impressive for an 8-year-old (or a 48-year-old)!

Below Li-Sa-X's video — for a bit of context — we've included a video of Gilbert performing the song.

If Li-Sa-X looks familiar, it's because she appeared on GuitarWorld.com when she covered Guthrie Govan's "Fives." (Watch it here.) Enjoy!