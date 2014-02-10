Bruce Springsteen Performs AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" in Perth, Australia — Video

This past Friday night, Bruce Springsteen got in good with his Australian audience when he started his show with a surprise rendition of AC/DC's 1979 tune "Highway to Hell."

The show took place at Perth Arena, not far from where the late AC/DC singer Bon Scott grew up.

The fan-filmed video, which you can check out below, features four guitarists — Springsteen, Nils Lofgren, Steven Van Zandt and Tom Morello, who also performs on Springsteen's new album, High Hopes.

