Watch Amy Winehouse's 2004 Promo for the Fender Stratocaster

Amy Winehouse received so much acclaim for her voice that everyone forgot that she was also a fairly decent guitarist.

Winehouse was a devoted Strat player, and she appears in several videos—with her Strat—as in the “Stronger Than Me” video below. Winehouse’s guitar talents came to mind this past weekend when I saw Amy, the new documentary about the late singer.

I suddenly recalled a promotional film she made with Fender back in 2004, in which she explains her love for the Strat and why she chose it to be her main instrument. The occasion for this promo was a concert at Wembley Arena on September 24, 2004, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Strat.

Winehouse performed there among some of the giants who have played the Strat, including David Gilmour, Joe Walsh and Gary Moore. The concert was released as the film The Strat Pack: Live in Concert, in 2005.