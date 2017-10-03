Watch Angel Vivaldi and Nita Strauss Duel in the New "Serotonin" Music Video

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Progressive guitarist Angel Vivaldi is gearing up to release his new album, Synapse, October 6. We already showed you "Dopamine," a Synapse track that features All That Remains guitarist (and former Guitar World columnist) Oli Herbert.

Today, we bring you the video for "Serotonin," which finds Vivaldi enaging in a duel with Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss.

Synapse consists of eight songs, each written for a specific brain chemical, which—according to press materials—incites a different emotion.

For full immersion, the studio was painted eight times during the writing of each individual song in its associated color. You can get an idea of the visuals in the two videos below. The top clip is the "Serotonin" video; the bottom clip is a trailer for the album, which includes its cover art and more.

For more information, visit angelvivaldiofficial.com.