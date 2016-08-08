Watch Axl Rose Stop “November Rain” Over a Technical Glitch

Guns N’ Roses were in the middle of performing their classic song “November Rain” on August 5 in Houston, Texas, when a technical glitch made Axl Rose call the song to a halt.
“Stop!” he commanded. “What the fuck is that?” he said, looking around the stage.
The incident, which begins around the 4:30 mark in the video below, appeared to be caused by a problem with one of the keyboards, which was repeatedly sounding some high and extremely off-key notes.
- “Can we stop it at least?” Axl asked, before telling the audience, “Wow, the piano’s broken.”
- As the group continued with the tune, a few more odd notes could be heard, causing Rose to smile and shake his head. “I don’t mind ghosts or gremlins,” he remarked just after the song ended, “but they should probably learn the fucking song.”
- Whatever the cause of the problem, Rose took it all in stride and carried on with the show, undoubtedly to the relief of all concerned.