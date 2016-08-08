Watch Axl Rose Stop “November Rain” Over a Technical Glitch

(Image credit: Jon Super/Getty Images)

Guns N’ Roses were in the middle of performing their classic song “November Rain” on August 5 in Houston, Texas, when a technical glitch made Axl Rose call the song to a halt.

“Stop!” he commanded. “What the fuck is that?” he said, looking around the stage.

The incident, which begins around the 4:30 mark in the video below, appeared to be caused by a problem with one of the keyboards, which was repeatedly sounding some high and extremely off-key notes.