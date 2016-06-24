Watch Guns N' Roses Rock Detroit: "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City" and More

Guns N' Roses kicked off their Not in This Lifetime tour in full force last night at Ford Field in Detroit.

The two-and-a-half-hour set stood in stark contrast to the band's earlier warmup shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas this past spring. This was different—this was a rock powerhouse flexing its muscle in front of 40,000 fans.

For starters, Axl Rose stood up this time—no longer needing the throne he borrowed from Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl after breaking a bone in his foot a few months ago. He, along with guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, ruled the stage this time around. Rose did, however, sit down—at the piano—for a powerful performance of "November Rain."

After kicking things off with "It's So Easy," the band launched into a career-spanning set that featured two dozen songs, including "Sweet Child O' Mine," “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Chinese Democracy” and “Civil War.” Below, you can check out the band's complete set list, plus several decent-quality clips from the performance.

The tour continues June 26 in Washington, D.C., then moves on to another 19 cities throughout North America. Alice In Chains also will perform on the tour June 26 through July 3; Lenny Kravitz will join the lineup July 19 through July 24. For more information, check out gunsnroses.com.

GUNS N' ROSES' JUNE 23 SET LIST

It's So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin' Jive

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Paul McCartney and Wings)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory (Johnny Thunders)

Raw Power (Iggy and the Stooges)

This I Love

Civil War

Coma

Band intros into Slash solo - Speak Softly Love (Love Theme from The Godfather/Andy Williams)

Sweet Child O' Mine

Better

Out Ta Get Me

Jam (Wish You Were Here/Pink Floyd)

November Rain

Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan)

Nightrain

Encore:

Don't Cry

The Seeker (The Who)

Paradise City