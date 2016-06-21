Watch Joe Walsh Detail the Making of the Eagles' “Hotel California”

- Check out this just-released video of an exciting and comprehensive discussion on the making of the Eagles' "Hotel California."
- Filmed January 23 at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, "Birth of a Record: Hotel California" presented Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, producer/engineer Bill Szymczyk and moderator Mr. Bonzai getting deep into the details, myths and personal stories of the 1976 epic that won two Grammys and generated album sales of more than 32 million units.
- Think you know everything about Hotel California? Check out the video and see!