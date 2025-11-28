Shock therapy, Bats in Flight and Aurora sparkle – Guitar Center is looking different this Black Friday with exclusive new finishes on Fender, Gibson, Martin and Schecter models

I like Black Friday exclusives – they’re less about retailers clearing out old inventory and more about giving you a reason to visit. Top points then to Guitar Center’s exclusive new finishes on Fender, Gibson, Martin and Schecter models, all of which offer wild variations on core lines.

Join me, then, to take a look at the delectable options on offer from each brand at Guitar Center this Black Friday...

Fender Ultra II Aurora finishes

Fender’s high-performance Ultra II line was one of its biggest launches last year. Back then, the firm’s Director of Electric Guitars, Alan Abassi told me he considers the Ultra IIs to be “the sports car versions” of Fender favorites – a reference to the fact it’s Fender’s fastest-playing neck, plus they're loaded with the latest tech, like noiseless pickups, and performance features like Luminlay side dots.

The finishes of the Ultra II line are often inspired by sports cars, too – with metallic shades and tints that shift and change in the light.

Fender Ultra II Precision Bass and Stratocaster in Aurora finish (Image credit: Guitar Center)

Now you can get an American Ultra II HSS Stratocaster and Precision Bass in an exclusive new Aurora finish at Guitar Center (for $2,729.99 and $2,619.99, respectively) – both of which shimmer beautifully between a blue and gold sparkle, offset by gold pickguards.

Fender American Ultra II HSS Stratocaster: $2,729.99 at Guitar Center Guitar Center and Fender have teamed-up to launch this limited edition Aurora finish, available for both the Ultra II Precision Bass and HSS Stratocaster. It’s a jaw-dropping colorway, shimmering between blue and gold.

Gibson’s back in bats

Not to be outdone by Fender, Gibson has also paired up with Guitar Center for a reprised run of its sought-after Bats In Flight builds. For the first time, it features an Epiphone option, meaning you can channel your inner doom metaller for less than $900. As with most of the higher-end Epiphone builds, the spec is highly attractive, too.

(Epiphone sidebar: I also rate this deal on the Guitar Center exclusive finish Epiphone Flying V in Tobacco Sunburst at $549.99 (was $699).

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

However, my personal favorite is the $9,999 Gibson Custom Les Paul Custom Bats in Flight in Dark Orange Burst. It’s still a Gibson with bats on, but that ‘4A’ flame maple top is just beautiful. Also, screamingly hot take, but I’ve never loved the Gibson Custom split diamond, so the bat decal on the headstock is a winner for me. A pair of Custom Shop 490R and 498T humbuckers should mean it sounds as good as it looks, too.

That’s joined by a Gibson Custom Flying V ($9,699) and a Gibson acoustic, in the firm’s classic square shouldered dreadnought profile.

Martin draws a blank

Elsewhere on the acoustic front, Guitar Center’s offering an exclusive white take on the Martin LX1 Special Little Martin for $499.99. The perfect canvas for the burgeoning acoustic player, or indeed guitar doodler, in your life…

Martin LX1 Special Little Martin: $499.99 at Guitar Center We love this limited edition white-out take on the iconic acoustic brand’s Little Martin build. You get that Martin build quality, but is still cheap enough that you probably won’t regret taking a Sharpie to it...

Schecter’s extra-electric guitar

And, last but definitely least understated, Schecter’s latest guitar research project brings it Electro-Resin natural finish to the C-1 build for Guitar Center. This is created by attaching diodes to the guitar and running a current through it to create a unique electric scarring on each model.

Schecter C-1 Electro-Resin FS-R (Image credit: Guitar Center)

GC has labelled both the regular HH hardtail C-1 Electro-Resin ($1,599) and Sustainiac-equipped Floyd Rose option, the C-1 Electro-Resin FS-R ($1,799) as ‘new and exclusive’, but I’ve seen the HH on Musician’s Friend, as well. Though I guess as each one is unique, it’s not technically wrong…

Schecter C-1 Electro-Resin FS-R: $1,799.99 at Guitar Center Each of Schecter’s Electro-Resin range get the shock treatment, using electrodes to create a uniquely lightning-toasted finish. This C-1 also features a Sustainiac, a Seymour Duncan '78 humbucker and a Floyd Rose Special, so you've got loads of tonal options baked-in, too...

For more up-to-the-minute Black Friday discounts as they appear, be sure to keep it locked to our Black Friday guitar deals 2025 live blog, where we'll be sharing the very best deals from across the internet.

Shop more Black Friday sales