The Martin D-28 is quite simply the best acoustic guitar you can buy today – get one for a huge $200 off this Black Friday at Guitar Center

Built with impeccable precision, adaptable to virtually any musical genre you can think of, and loaded with more history than just about any other acoustic guitar model, the Martin D-28, to quote Guitar World Senior Deals Writer Daryl Robertson, “is to acoustic guitars what the Porsche 911 is to cars.” And this Black Friday, you can grab one for a huge $200 off at Guitar Center.

Now, incredibly, almost a century old, the D-28 has been used by a We Are the World-esque lineup of rock, country, and pop all-timers: Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, John Frusciante, Noel Gallagher, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Nancy Wilson, Neil Young, Brad Paisley, Hank Williams... I could go on and on.

A dreadnought, the D-28 is famed for its booming, many-layered tone. It's loud, sure, but the richness and depth it brings to the table when strummed or fingerpicked has always set it apart, and made it a favorite of... (gestures upwards) and innumerable other players.

Save $200 Martin D-28: was $3,199 now $2,999 at Guitar Center Still the king after almost a century, the Martin D-28 has been used by a who's-who of legendary guitarists and singer-songwriters, and blends impeccable build quality with stunning tone. With $200 off at Guitar Center this Black Friday, there's never been a better time to treat yourself to this one-of-a-kind model.

Aside from the aforementioned sonic sophistication and unimpeachable build quality, the D-28 is also filled with rewarding subtle details.

Though some may think it visually bland from afar, Guitar World Junior Deals Writer Matt McCracken – in his five-star review of the model – noted, for one, the beautifully applied antique white binding and multi-stripe rosette.

It's at a high price point, yes, but the D-28's across-the-board, pound-for-pound strength still makes it the very best acoustic guitar you can buy today.

Best acoustic guitars: Martin D-28 Standard demo - YouTube Watch On

To quote my GW colleague once again, “Players of any standard and any style should try the D-28 at least once in their lives. When you know, you know.” Treat yourself to that one-of-a-kind experience, and get one for a massive $200 off this Black Friday at Guitar Center.

If, however, this is a bit out of your price range, there are plenty of other Black Friday guitar deals to check out – including more affordable acoustics, electric guitars, guitar plugins, and everything in between.

Shop more Black Friday sales