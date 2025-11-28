Joe Bonamassa’s recent hearing scare is a reminder that we should all be taking better care of our ears – and with big Black Friday deals on Loop earplugs, now is the time to make a change

As Joe Bonamassa recently learned the hard way, hearing protection is just as important as carrying your guitar to a gig.

This past week, the blues veteran was forced to reschedule a show in Louisiana after being diagnosed with Acute Acoustic Trauma (AAT) as a result of a hearing injury at one of his previous shows.

According to Healthline, AAT is an injury to the inner ear “often caused by exposure to a high-decibel noise. This injury can occur after exposure to a single, very loud noise or from exposure to noises at significant decibels over a longer period of time.”

Although they're not the coolest or most exciting accessory ever to grace your shopping cart, earplugs are necessary to prevent temporary or, God forbid, long-term hearing loss. Think of it as your insurance policy for your auditory well-being.

My personal go-to brand for earplugs is Loop, and their Switch 2 has been a lifesaver. As a touring musician, I'm constantly exposed to loud environments, so having a pair of earplugs that I can rely on – and have a level of control over – has saved my hearing.

And I might just grab another backup pair, as they're experiencing a hefty price cut at Amazon US exclusively for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Save 20% ($12) Loop Loop Switch 2: was $59.95 now $47.95 at Amazon Loop Switch 2 may be the brand’s most versatile earplug yet, perfect for players and concertgoers alike. The slimmer design and angled nozzle make them exceptionally comfortable, and the four included ear tip sizes help you find the perfect seal. With a twist of the built-in dial, you can switch between three noise-reduction modes – offering 20–26dB of protection depending on what your day demands. They’re easy to adjust on the fly and come with a durable carry case that’s ideal for touring bags or gig kits.

Loop's Switch 2 offers three modes, Quiet, Experience, and Engage, with 20-26 dB (SNR) of noise reduction. As the name suggests, Quiet Mode is the strongest level of noise reduction, for when you want to get into your quiet bubble. Engage Mode’s perfect for when you want to have a meaningful conversation without getting distracted by background noise – while Experience Mode's tailor-made for gigs.

So, if you're in the market for a new pair of earplugs that are more sustainable and long-lasting than your run-of-the-mill foam earplugs, well, I cannot recommend Loop Switch 2 enough!

