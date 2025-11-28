You can buy a Friedman amp for $99 in this bonkers Black Friday deal – so you can harness the sounds coveted by Eddie Van Halen and Steve Stevens even on a tight budget

Dave Friedman is one of those “if you know you know” guitar guys, an amp magician to the stars who, over the decades, amassed a client list that's included the likes of Eddie Van Halen and Steve Stevens. The Friedman BE-Mini Head, however, brings his sorcery to a price point that's doable even for those on tight budgets, and this Black Friday, that price tag has been brought down by a whopping $150, down to a scarcely believable $99 at Sweetwater.

Inspired by both Friedman's BE-OD pedal and the lead channel of his much more expensive and coveted ‘Brown Eye Deluxe’ all-valve head, the BE-Mini Head packs a lot of gain and overdrive into a package that weighs a mere 4 pounds but roars with 30 watts of power.

Dave Friedman's specialty was tweaking the equation of Marshall amps, specifically tailoring his mods to the needs and desires of each client. This versatility was something he brought over to his own company.

In our four-and-a-half star review of the BE Mini-Head, we used a regular ol' Strat and Les Paul, plugged into a 2x12 open-back cabinet loaded with Celestion Vintage 30s – and with both single-coils and humbuckers the amp sang beautifully.

As you might imagine, if you're chasing the beefiness of the golden era of British blues-rock (your Creams, your Zeppelins), you'll be well-served, with even moderate gain doing the trick – turning it up, meanwhile, can comfortably get you into the territory of your favorite Ozzy Osbourne guitarist.

There are knobs for gain, bass, middle, treble, presence, and a master volume. Two three-position mini toggle switches called ‘Cut’ and ‘Tight’ add further tweakability to the table.

The amp's dynamics are vivid, and its series effects loop works well with your reverbs or delays. The lack of a clean channel may irk some, but come on, that's not what you're reading this for. Plugging in and turning up is what this was made for, and at an absurd $99 this Black Friday, you're getting boutique tones at a belt-tightening-friendly price.

