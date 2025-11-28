I'm feeling this! The ultimate Squier Sonic Strat for budding Tom DeLonge fans is now even cheaper at only $161 for Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift for a young, aspiring guitarist, you’re in luck. This Black Friday is the ideal time to snag some incredible deals, and I’ve just stumbled upon a gem that’s hard to resist.

Right now, over on the Fender site, the Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H is available for just $161.69, that’s a generous $69 off the regular price of $230.99! If you’re a wisened strummer looking to branch into single pickup territory, or if you’re a beginner looking to get started on something that will serve serious Tom DeLonge vibes, you won’t find a better deal this Cyber Weekend period.

Save 30% ($69) Fender Sonic Strat HTH: was $230 now $161 at Fender Thanks to its ultra-cool look, low cost, and shorter scale length, the Squier Sonic Strat is a great choice for a budget beginner electric. It's super comfortable to play and at just below $200, exceptional value for money.

Now, let's talk about why this guitar is such a great choice. Little musicians often need something that's easier to handle, and the Squier Sonic is a small-scale beauty that’s perfect for kids or anyone new to the electric guitar game. It's just an inch and a half shorter than, say, the Yamaha Pacifica, but believe me, that small difference makes a big impact when they're still getting the hang of things.

When I tried it out, the comfort level blew me away! Playing chords and riffs felt super natural, no awkward stretching required. As for sound, a single humbucking pickup is nothing short of fantastic! Channeling the likes of Tom DeLonge, this single-pickup guitar is the ultimate punk machine.

Honestly, this Squier Sonic Mustang is stylish, well-built, and an absolute blast to play. It’s the perfect entry-level guitar for anyone looking to unleash their inner rock star without breaking the bank.

For more Black Friday discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Black Friday guitar deals page, where we'll be showcasing the very best deals from across the internet.

Hear the Squier Sonic Strat in action below!

Shop more Black Friday sales