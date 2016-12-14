Watch Megadeth, Anthrax, Zakk Wylde and More Rock the Epiphone Revolver Music Awards

Last night, New York City's Webster Hall hosted the riff-roaring 2016 Epiphone Revolver Music Awards.

The event—formerly known as the Revolver Golden God Awards—was livestreamed via Facebook, Twitch.TV, RevolverMag.com and GuitarWorld.com and hosted by Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and SiriusXM's Jose Mangin.

Performers included Megadeth, Anthrax, Lacuna Coil and Stitched Up Heart. Near the end of the show, Zakk Wylde performed a solo-guitar version of Black Label Society's “In This River” as a teleprompter paid tribute to the many musicians we’ve lost over the past two years (there was no awards show in 2015.)

Other highlights included a performance of “A Tout Le Monde” by Megadeth and Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia and a Fallen Heroes All-Star Jam that featured Bumblefoot, members of Megadeth, Slipknot, Pop Evil, Annihilator, Mutoid Man, Butcher Babies, Red Sun Rising, Lacuna Coil and Ace Frehley.

During the jam, Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey and Heidi Shepherd joined Scabbia for a rocking version of Motörhead‘s “Killed by Death." Members of Pop Evil, Red Sun Rising and other bands played Stone Temple Pilots‘ “Plush,” and Frehley, Slipknot‘s Jim Root, Bumblefoot and others rocked Frehley‘s rendition of “New York Groove.”

Below, you can watch the entire awards show and see the complete list of award winners and nominees.

The REVOLVER MUSIC AWARDS - "In This River" tBLSt @WyldeAudio@guitarcenter@EMG_PICKUPS@TonePros@DeathWishCoffeepic.twitter.com/9TXBxAngXA

— Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) December 14, 2016

2016 Epiphone Revolver Award Winners

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT: Dave Mustaine

REVOLVER INNOVATOR AWARD: Anthrax

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Metallica – Hardwired…to Self-Destruct

Other nominees: Deftones – Gore | Megadeth – Dystopia | Meshuggah – The Violent Sleep of Reason | Volbeat – Seal the Deal & Let’s Boogie

SONG OF THE YEAR: Ghost – “Square Hammer” (winner)

Other nominees: Amon Amarth – “Raise Your Horns” | Megadeth – “The Threat Is Real” | Metallica – “Hardwired” | Testament – “The Brotherhood of the Snake”

BEST VOCALIST: Austin Carlile (Of Mice & Men) (winner)

Other nominees: Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth) | Chino Moreno (Deftones) | Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage) | Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil)

DIMEBAG DARRELL BEST GUITARIST: Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth) (winner)

Other nominees: Mark Tremonti (Alter Bridge) | Mikael Åkerfeldt and Fredrik Åkesson (Opeth) | James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett (Metallica) | Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society)

PAUL GREY BEST BASSIST: Dick Lövgren (Meshuggah) (winner)

Other nominees: Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath) | Kyle Sanders (HELLYEAH) | Piggy D. (Rob Zombie) | Robert Trujillo (Metallica)

BEST DRUMMER: Chris Adler (for his work on Megadeth‘s “Dystopia“) (winner)

Other nominees: Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan) | Vinnie Paul (HELLYEAH) | Tomas Haake (Meshuggah) | Valentino Arteaga (Of Mice & Men)

BEST LIVE BAND: Slipknot (winner)

Other nominees: Black Sabbath | Ghost | Hatebreed | Rob Zombie

MOST DEDICATED FANS: Pierce the Veil (winner)

Other nominees: Anthrax | Periphery | Trivium | Volbeat

BEST NEW TALENT: Avatar (winner)

Other nominees: BABYMETAL | Nails | Stitched Up Heart | Toothgrinder

BEST FILM/VIDEO: Gojira – “Silvera” (winner)

Other nominees: Giraffe Tongue Orchestra – “Blood Moon” | Kvelertak – “1985” | Red Fang – “Shadows” | Slayer – “Pride & Prejudice“

MOST METAL ATHLETE: Baron Corbin (WWE) (winner)

Other nominees: Drew Stafford (NHL) | Julianna Peña (UFC) | Matt Brown (UFC) | Robin Lehner (NHL)