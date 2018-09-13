Watch Megadeth Perform "Peace Sells" Live in Detroit in 1986

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine was born on this day in 1961. In celebration of his 57th birthday, check out this vintage clip of Megadeth performing their classic “Peace Sells” at the Token Lounge in Detroit on October 28, 1986—just a little more than a month after Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? was released.

You can watch the performance above.

A recent video interview with Mustaine showed him discussing the making of the band’s landmark fourth album, 1990’s Rust In Peace.

The clip was posted to promote a new limited edition pressing of Rust In Peace on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl.

In the interview, Mustaine discusses the album’s musical makeup: “The scope and the grandeur of the arrangements is something that I truly believe is beyond the scope of my little brain,” he says. “And the playing is so... the caliber is so high that I believe if I was left on my own, I probably wouldn't have challenged myself so much.”

You can check out the rest of the interview below.