Watch Paul Gilbert Shred on Mr. Guitar in New 'Scarified' Video Series

Paul Gilbert will release his new album, I Can Destroy, this Friday (May 27) via The Orchard. In celebration of the new album—Gilbert's 17th solo release—we're premiering five exclusive clips featuring the guitarist, all of which you can find below.

In the clips, which make up a series called Scarified: The Terrifying Tales of Paul Gilbert (named in honor of a classic Racer X instrumental), Gilbert plays plenty of guitar as he discusses his initial musical influences, getting started on the instrument, joining Tau Zero, being a teenage guitarist—and, best of all, Mr. Guitar, the guitar his father built for him when he was a kid.

"[The name] was based on a really cheesy commercial that was on television at the time called Mr. Microphone," Gilbert says in the clip. "We thought, if there's a Mr. Microphone, there's got to be a Mr. Guitar!" You can check out all five clips below.

What does I Can Destroy sound like? "The album sounds like an electric brontosaurus, dropped from a 40-story building, landing on a giant sheet of aluminum foil, plugged into a 200-watt Marshall, in the key of F#," Gilbert told GuitarWorld.com. To read the entire interview—and to hear the album's title track, step right this way.

I Can Destroy cuts a wide swath of styles and textures, from the full-frontal assault of “Everybody Use Your Goddamn Turn Signal” to the jazz-blues lament of “One Woman Too Many,” which features Gilbert’s patented four-pick Makita drill-bit riffery. The album was produced by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Rush, Joe Bonamassa).

For more about Gilbert, I Can Destroy and Gilbert's Great Guitar Escape, check out paulgilbert.com.

Episode 1: EARLY INFLUENCES

Episode 2: FIRST STEPS

Episode 3: TAU ZERO

Episode 4: MR. GUITAR

Episode 5: THE TEENAGE GUITARIST