Watch St. Vincent Perform on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

St. Vincent performing

St. Vincent, who is currently on tour in support of her latest LP MASSEDUCTION, recently stopped by The Graham Norton Show in the UK.

In the clip below, watch Annie Clark perform the track “Los Ageless” with her Ernie Ball Music Man signature model. She then joins Norton, Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Josh Gad to discuss her new album and the creation of her signature guitar.

In celebration of MASSEDUCTION, Ernie Ball Music Man unveiled a very limited number of special edition models of the guitar. Although now sold out worldwide, the guitar was available in four neon colors, including blue, lime, pink and orange (with leopard print pickguard). The guitar also came with a deluxe vinyl copy of MASSEDUCTION and a signed back plate.

Watch St. Vincent perform below, and find out more at ilovestvincent.com.

For the latest on Ernie Ball Music Man, visit music-man.com.