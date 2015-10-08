How to Safely Execute a Guitar Flip — Video

"The guitar flip. If you don't f--- it up, it's super-cool."

So begins this brief but concise guitar-flip "how to" video, which was posted to YouTube by Redlight Records.

"[Here's a] short tutorial on how to do a guitar flip step by step," say the Redlight Records crew. "[It] includes recommendations on gear, mods and technique. This how-to describes the 'clockwise neck-catch' method, as it is the coolest."

Remember to use a heavy-duty guitar strap, and be sure to watch the video to the end.

If you've seen our posts about epic guitar-flip fails, you'll take this guy's advice.