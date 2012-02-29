Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of February 27, 2012

Is this the right time to record the rock opera you've been putting off? Should you join that death metal bluegrass band? Check in every week with Margaret Santangelo's Rock Stars column.

The theme of this week is purification and cleansing. It may still be winter, technically speaking; nonetheless, the time is right for a thorough spring cleaning.

Shed regrets, abandon resentments, and clear the slate this week. The season of rebirth and regeneration, marked by the vernal equinox and the Sun’s entry into Aries, is quickly approaching. Mercury’s transit into Aries on Friday, March 3, brings fresh perspectives and renewed clarity, especially regarding deep, intense, emotional issues that have been blocking spiritual progress.

Now is the time to move past simple forgiveness and forward into total and complete redemption.

ARIES: You can finally think clearly again this week as Mercury moves into your Sun sign, Aries, and renews your natural optimism. A positive point-of-view enables you to easily overcome previously insurmountable obstacles. You are able, and should make an effort to, make important life decisions this week while your thought process is razor sharp. Mercury will reverse course in a few short weeks which could cloud your judgment, so now is the time to get your affairs in order.

TAURUS: This week, the central conflict plaguing Taurus is between remaining cut off from the world and breaking out of your cozy, safe cocoon. The costs and benefits of either option must be weighed carefully; there is something to be said for protecting oneself from repeated assaults and violations. However, power is shifting, however subtly, and slowly, back to your tribe as Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, reverberates through your Sun sign. If there was ever a time for Taurus to make a move, it is now.

GEMINI: Your keen powers of observation are at an all-time high right now, Gemini, and what’s more powerful is your ability to communicate your thoughts to others. Collaboration is especially powerful precisely because you are able to articulate your vision with precision and clarity. The only obstacle in your path is an inner battle being waged between your desire for recognition and your predisposition to maintain a comfortable distance between yourself and the world at large. Work on resolving this internal conflict in the weeks ahead in order to continue progressing on your path.

CANCER: This week you may finally be able to resolve long-standing domestic disputes by clearly expressing your emotions to loved ones. Resorting to a passive-aggressive M.O. is not the solution to conflict; playing games will only escalate a dispute and aggravate the situation (as well as all involved parties). As difficult as it may be to come out and say what’s on your mind, you should consider relieving yourself of burdensome resentments now – before everything spins out of control.

LEO: Unprecedented growth awaits Leo in the months ahead, and this week marks a turning point in your journey. However, one conflict must be resolved before you can move forward. You must decide what you really want: money, status, and fame or value, joy, and fulfillment. Either option can be yours, and the two paths are not, by any means, mutually exclusive. However, a fork in the road may force you make a choice that requires a personal reckoning. You can no longer straddle the fence and choose not to choose. Otherwise, the universe will make the decision for you.

VIRGO

: Why must people continue insisting on challenging you? Never mind, it doesn’t matter. But this week, more ego-motivated challenges to your authority abound. With the Sun opposing Mars in your Sun sign, Virgo, on Saturday, the opponents insist on lobbing a few more cannonballs across your bow, just to test you. However, Virgo has a few moves up their sleeve that few can fathom, much less predict. With the right preventative measures, confrontation can be skillfully avoided. Unless, of course, you are fixing for a fight, in which case, the day will no doubt be yours.

LIBRA: All work and no play is not the solution to feeling alienated and out of the loop, Libra. Your personal struggle with Saturn, the taskmaster, is almost over, but the lesson he has come to teach is not to abandon emotional happiness in favor of professional advancement. A balance between these two realms of your life is possible, but you will have to dig deep to find the answer. A vacation could provide the solitude, peace, and quiet you need to sort out some major decisions about your next steps, and how to restore balance to your life.

SCORPIO: You may encounter unexpected conflict with people you thought were your friends. Before you jump to conclusions (or down anyone’s throat) take some time to reflect on colleagues’ or loved ones’ criticism. Their observations, however painful, may not only be valid, but also worth serious consideration. Mercury’s entry into Aries on Friday inspires a professional courage; but beware, this influence can also arouse egotistical or reckless behavior.

SAGITTARIUS: You may be caught up in the middle of a dispute this week. Confrontational energy is very disturbing for peace-loving Sagittarians, so retreat may be your first impulse. If instigators insist on riling everyone up despite your efforts to make peace, your instinct to withdraw could be exactly right. However, if you can reconcile warring factions within the group, you will together be able to accomplish an amazing amount of work in very little time.

CAPRICORN: Now is the time for Capricorns to network; your ability to communicate abstract concepts and creative ideas is heightened throughout the week. Your innately disciplined personality often influences you to forgo diversion in a somewhat misguided effort to ‘stay on point;’ however, socializing will actually serve to further your professional goals right now. Have a good time, hang out, and party – without guilt tripping yourself.

AQUARIUS: A new rehearsal or workspace where you can work in peace and solitude steps up the pace of production this week. Your concentration and focus return with Mercury’s entry into Aries on Friday, signaling a period of prolific writing. Collaboration has always been your strong suit, but right now, Aquarians’ independent spirit is better expressed free of the pressures and complications that accompany working with others. The inventive and unconventional aspects of your creativity shine more brightly when you are standing on your own.

PISCES: You are coming into your power period with enigmatic Neptune, your ruling planet, in your Sun sign. This week, your challenge is to balance the benefits of this substantial influence – heightened sensitivity, increased clarity, psychic perception – with its potential negative effects, namely, dissolution into the dream world. There is a dangerous temptation to abandon important tasks and get lost in mists of madness. If you channel this seductive energy into creativity you will make great leaps forward not only in your work, but also in your relationships.

