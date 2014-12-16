Trending

12 Days of Holiday Deals from Guitar World: Day 12 — Get Any Guitar World DVD for Only $5

Today is Day 12 of our third annual 12 Days of Holiday Deals Sale at the Guitar World Online Store!

You can expect a great new deal every day, including today's deal:

Get any Guitar World DVD for only $5!

These things make perfect stocking stuffers! And again, they're only $5 each.

Titles include:

20 Essential Acoustic Rock Licks
20 Essential Beginner Blues Licks
20 Essential Bluegrass Licks
20 Essential Classical Licks
20 Essential Jazz Licks
20 Essential Metal Licks
30 Hot Country Licks

... and many more!

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!