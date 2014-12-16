12 Days of Holiday Deals from Guitar World: Day 12 — Get Any Guitar World DVD for Only $5

Today is Day 12 of our third annual 12 Days of Holiday Deals Sale at the Guitar World Online Store!

You can expect a great new deal every day, including today's deal:

Get any Guitar World DVD for only $5!

These things make perfect stocking stuffers! And again, they're only $5 each.

Titles include:

• 20 Essential Acoustic Rock Licks

• 20 Essential Beginner Blues Licks

• 20 Essential Bluegrass Licks

• 20 Essential Classical Licks

• 20 Essential Jazz Licks

• 20 Essential Metal Licks

• 30 Hot Country Licks

... and many more!

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!