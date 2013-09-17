2013 Nashville Amp and Gear Expo Draws 158 Exhibitors and Up to 8,000 Attendees

The 2013 Nashville Amp and Gear Expo took place September 6 to 8 at the Hotel Preston in Nashville, Tennessee.

A total of 158 companies represented at the event, which drew between 7,500 and 8,000 attendees over the long weekend.

The event also included visits by Joe Bonamassa, Brad Whitford, Michael Wagener, Ken Scott, Denny Jiosa, Derek St. Holmes, Lefty Williams and many others. There also was live music by Phil Keaggy, Denny Jiosa, Stan Lassiter, Vintage #18, Mudlick, Testimony, Dr Killdean, Crazy Aces, More Like Me and many more.

The 2013 Expo was the 4th event for the Nashville Amp and Gear Expo. The “Studio Row” aspect of the Expo was a big feature and is expected to grow even bigger in future shows.

For more about the Nashville Amp and Gear Expo, visit nashvilleampexpo.com.

2013 Nashville Amp Expo - Venue Preview from nashvilleampexpo on Vimeo.