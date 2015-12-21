2015 Holiday Gift Guide: Wicked-Cool Gift Ideas for Guitarists

Hail Santa!

Throw up your devil-horns and pledge allegiance to the big man with our roundup of some wicked-cool gifts this holiday season.

L’Amour: Rock Capital of Brooklyn

Due for release in December, this long-awaited hardcover book looks back at the concerts and history of L’Amour, one of the most famous heavy metal venues of all time. Compiled by former L’Amour DJ Alex Kayne and noted photographer Frank White, the book features more than 1,000 photos, ticket stubs and memorabilia from the club’s heyday, as well as interviews with musicians who performed on the famous stage and recollections from venue staff and club regulars.

$TBD

rarebirdbooks.com

Marshall Stockwell Speaker

Marshall speakers are known for having very big sound—and this latest addition to the speaker line is no different even though it comes in Marshall’s smallest package to date. The new Stockwell weighs less than three pounds and is designed to go anywhere thanks to its rechargeable lithium-ion battery. With Bluetooth technology, the Stockwell can handle calls through your phone or play music, or use the 3.5mm jack to connect another playback device.

$229

marshallheadphones.com

Way Huge Saucy Box Overdrive

The Way Huge Saucy Box Overdrive combines discrete clean and overdrive signal paths to deliver organic, amp-like overdrive in a pedal. The Saucy Box Overdrive automatically balances the optimum ratio of the two signals with a single gain control. This unique design provides for everything from a unity-gain buffer to a clean boost and buttery overdrive.

$129.99

jimdunlop.com

Pantera: The Complete Studio Albums 1990–2000

Pantera records have been reissued on vinyl multiple times in the past few years, but this new set from Rhino—coming December 11—is a must-have for fans of Dimebag and Co. The deluxe vinyl version of the set (there’s also a cheaper CD version) features the following albums on colored vinyl: Cowboys from Hell, Vulgar Display of Power, Far Beyond Driven, The Great Southern Trendkill and Reinventing the Steel, as well as a seven-inch single of “Piss” and “Avoid the Light.”

$74.98

rhino.com

108 Rock Star Guitars

The Hal Leonard Books softcover edition of 108 Rock Star Guitars, by photographer/author Lisa S. Johnson, is an exquisite 396-page book featuring hundreds of up-close, color portraits of the cherished guitars belonging to some of the world’s most iconic players including Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck and many more. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the softcover edition will benefit the Les Paul Foundation, which supports music education, engineering and innovation as well as medical research.

$54

108RSG.halleonardbooks.com

Ultimate Ears

UE 900s

The Ultimate Ears 900s Noise-Isolating Earphones deliver incredible sound thanks to four-armature speakers per ear and a three-way crossover in a universal fit. The UE Sound Signature faithfully recreates the original recording and adds a low-end kick. Six silicon tips and three memory foam tips each designed with a large-bore opening ensure audio is delivered cleanly. Two detachable, braided cables let you swap out the standard cable for the cable-plus-mic and controls option. Ear loops offer a secure, comfortable fit you can wear for a long time.

$399

pro.ultimateears.com

Fender Acoustic SFX

The Fender Acoustic SFX Professional acoustic amplifier offers state-of-the-art technology for a lush sonic experience. The amp features a lightweight design, portability and room-filling Stereo Field Expansion technology, as well as onboard hall reverb, echo, delay, chorus and Vibratone effects. If you’re also looking to add an accompaniment to your performance, the integrated handle doubles as a convenient cradle for mobile playback devices, via the Aux In jack. The SFX is the ultimate solution for the acoustic player looking for a grab-and-go rig for small venues.

$899

fender.com

Ibanez Iron Label RGIX27FESM Spalted Maple

The Iron Label RGIX27FESM Spalted Maple—Ibanez’s new hardtail solidbody seven-string—adds an element of dramatic flair to the company’s “Made for Metal” series. The spalted maple is distinctively handsome, and the guitar also features a basswood body, Ibanez three-piece maple/bubinga Nitro Wizard neck with a bound rosewood fretboard and jumbo frets, Gibraltar Standard II bridge, EMG 707 pickups, and a performance-enhancing killswitch.

$1,239.99

ibanez.co.jp

The Dillinger Escape Plan Deluxe Vinyl Reissues: Calculating Infinity, Miss Machine and Ire Works

As part of Relapse Records’ ongoing 25th anniversary celebrations, the first three releases from legendary extreme music pioneers The Dillinger Escape Plan are getting the deluxe vinyl reissue treatment. Calculating Infinity, the band’s landmark 1999 debut, along with 2004’s Miss Machine and 2007’s Ire Works will be printed on three exclusive colors. The reissues are set for worldwide release on November 27, and will also include full album digital download codes.

$17.99 (each)

relapse.com/dillinger

Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Signature

The Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Signature features an African mahogany body, full rosewood neck with St. Vincent inlays. Other features include three custom mini-humbucking pickups with chrome covers and five-way switch with custom wiring, Schaller locking tuners, 22 frets, and 10-inch radius with 25 1/2-inch scale length. Available in black or St. Vincent Blue finishes.

$1,899

music-man.com