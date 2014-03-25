April 2014 Guitar World: Kiss Celebrate Their 40-Year Dynasty, 15 Hall-of-Fame-Worthy Bands, Best of NAMM, Scorpions, Acoustic Shred and More

The all-new April 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the new April issue, we check in with guitarist Paul Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons, who celebrate their upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction with a pair of revealing interviews about their 40 years in Kiss. Also, Stanley and Simmons rate Kiss guitarists past and present: from Ace to Tommy Thayer.

In addition, we make the case for 15 artists still waiting to be admitted into the Hall of Fame, including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Dimebag Darrell, Ted Nugent and Soundgarden.

Also, read about how a new generation of acoustic guitar fingerstylists is blazing a daring style of percussive, alternate-tuned shred. Then, try it out for yourself! Guitar World presents an instructional guide to the inspired techniques of percussive acoustic guitar playing.

Finally, the Scorpions wrap up their nearly 50-year run with a new Unplugged release and a farewell album of songs from their Eighties heyday.

PLUS: The best gear of the New Year — Guitar World picks the greatest guitars, amps, effects and accessories from the 2014 Winter NAMM Show.

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Daryl Kellie - "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Kiss - "Black Diamond"

Lamb of God - "Now You've Got Something to Die For"

Daft Punk - "Get Lucky"

Arctic Monkeys- "Do I Wanna Know?"

