Best Fender Player Telecaster deals March 2022: Get Fender's iconic budget Tele for less

The Fender Player Telecaster is the most affordable Mexican–made option for those who want 'Fender' on the headstock of their Tele. Although the Telecaster has a very specific (and iconic) 'twang', the Player Series Tele is built to suit guitarists of any style, playing ability or genre. The versatility of the Tele is one of its most widely-loved values, with the Player Series continuing that trend for the guitarists of today. Here, we've found the best Fender Player Telecaster deals online right now.

The Fender Telecaster as we know it was released in September 1951, after two years of prototypes, changing names and the single pickup 'Esquire' model. For over 70 years, the physical design of the Telecaster has remained virtually the same – but constant refinements have seen the Tele keep up happily with the demands of modern guitarists. The Player Telecaster is a perfect example of this – with traditional looks accompanying a modern set of pickups, an up-to-date neck profile and solid hardware.

Best Fender Player Telecaster deals

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Fender ) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Fender)

Fender Player Telecaster A modern take on Fender's first-born, without breaking the budget Launch price: $849/£719 | Body: Alder | Neck: Maple | Fingerboard: Maple or Pau Ferro | Pickups: 2x Player Series Telecaster single coils (other configurations available) | Controls: Master volume, master tone, 3-way pickup selector | Scale length: 25.5” | Finishes: 3-color sunburst, Black, Tidepool, Polar White, Butterscotch Blonde, Capri Orange View at Thomann View at Amazon View at Amazon 48 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Player Series pickups are versatile Modern "C" neck profile is comfortable A solid workhorse guitar It's a no frills guitar

Fender’s Player Series sums up everything that makes Fender electric guitars so popular. Simplicity and quality lie at the heart of this range of guitars, and the Player Telecaster emphatically proves that point.

The Player Tele consists of the classic alder body and maple neck combination – which helps to deliver bags of brightness and punch that, when paired with the two Player Series single-coil pickups, provides the signature Tele 'twang' that we all expect. Whilst the pickups mostly retain that old-school Tele vibe, they're wound a little hotter than a typical set of Telecaster pickups in order to keep up with the needs of the modern guitarist.

The Player Tele's maple neck has also been subject to some updates. The profile is described as a 'Modern "C"', and has been very obviously designed for performance as well as playing comfort. The finish on the neck is a smooth satin, helping you to avoid any sticky situations that a gloss finish may cause in a sweaty gigging or practice scenario. The 9.5" fingerboard radius enables easy string bending and ample room to shred, without being so flat that it feels unnatural.

The Player Tele's hardware is, as you'd expect, utilitarian and no-nonsense. A 6-saddle string through bridge with block steel saddles provides a solid anchor for your strings to resonate freely through the body of the guitar, with intonation and individual string heights fully adjustable unlike some other Tele bridge designs. This edition of the Telecaster is without the sometimes uncomfortable ashtray–style bridge, and we've got to say we appreciate the added playing comfort.

Best Fender Player Telecaster deals: Alternatives

For those who feel that the Fender Player Telecaster just isn't for them, don't worry. Whether it's a bit too plain, traditional or just a bit too expensive, there are some great alternatives on the market right now.

If you're after something a little cheaper, the Squier Classic Vibe '50s Telecaster is our recommendation. The neck profile and fingerboard radius are the same as the Player Tele, so besides the gloss finish on the neck, playability is largely the same. This Classic Vibe, being the '50s model, has obvious vintage inspiration in the form of the butterscotch finish and black pickguard, barrel saddles and narrow-tall frets – so if you like the modern aspects of the Player series, it may not tick all the same boxes.

If you love the Tele look but want a fatter sound from your guitar, then we'd opt for the Fender Vintera '70s Telecaster Deluxe. Again, it's got an alder body and maple neck – this time with only 21 frets – and a 9.5" fingerboard radius, but instead of a traditional Tele pickup configuration, this guitar is graced with two Wide Range humbuckers. Each of them have their own volume and tone control, so your tonal palette is pretty broad – especially if you want that signature Tele tone, but with a bit more gusto.