“I’ve always favoured humbuckers. They’re what my heroes used – Clapton, BB King and Paul Kossoff”: Connor Selby on his greatest gear hits and misses, and the Gibson ES-125 that was the bargain of the century

By David Mead
( Guitarist )
published

The up-and-coming blues ace stops by to talk all things gear: the buying, the selling, and the regrets along the way

Connor Selby with his Gibson ES-125, a fortuitous Gumtree find that has since joined Connor on tours with Beth Hart and Robert Cray
(Image credit: Rob Blackham)

Connor Selby is our latest guest on Guitarist's Bought & Sold, and you know the drill by now. This is where the guitar world's great and the good come to discuss gear, all the electric guitars they've loved (and lost), the gear regrets that keep them awake at night, and the prized finds that warm their hearts.

Selby, whose self-titled album is out now via Provogue/Mascot is no different. Like the rest of us he can't stop looking for gear, for deals he will never make. But at least he is sure of one thing: when it comes to electric guitar pickups, it's humbuckers all the way.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

David Mead
David Mead

With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.